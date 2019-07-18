Carrie Underwood will 'never' wear a triangle bikini: 'It's not going to happen'

Tiny bikinis are a popular fashion item during the summer, but Carrie Underwood isn't buying into the hype.

In a new interview with People magazine, the country superstar revealed her longtime distaste for triangle bikinis, and how she often prefers to wear more "sporty" outfits.

"I feel like with swimwear, growing up in my teenage years, early 20s, I couldn’t wear a triangle swimsuit," she told the magazine.

When asked if she feels the same way today, she said, "I can’t do it, it’s not going to happen. It would never have happened."

Underwood, who recently launched her new line of CALIA swimwear, confessed she'll often seek out clothing that looks nice, while also eliminating the risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

"I’ve had women come up to me and be like, 'Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me',” she said. "And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things. Everything stays where it’s supposed to!"

The "Cry Pretty" artist admitted that she isn't always keen of swimming, but said her 4-year-old son Isaiah is the exact opposite.

"My son is a fish, he loves being in the water,” she said. Underwood, however, prefers "being by the water or on the water, not so much in it. But it’s nice watching him, maybe having a glass of wine by the pool."

The singer also dished on her recent 9-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Mike Fisher, in which the couple spent the day horseback riding with their new horses, named Lloyd, Bojangles, Annie and Kim.

"We had gotten horses recently and I hadn’t gotten to really get to know them because my life has been nutso. So we took the horses out and I got to ride for the first time," Underwood recalled.

After a long day, the pair ended their milestone with a dinner date.

"There’s this cute little restaurant that’s literally 5 minutes away from our house and that’s really where we go the most," said Underwood. "Call somebody to come watch the kids and sneak away and we’re back in like an hour and a half."

She later reflected on the whole day, concluding, "the anniversary was good."