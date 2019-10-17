Carrie Underwood accepts CMT award in sleek, long-sleeved dress during Cleveland performance

Country music star Carrie Underwood is one busy performer. Alongside balancing her marriage, two children and a hectic tour schedule, the “Little Toy Guns” singer still makes time to receive awards.

During her performance at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, the popular singer accepted a CMT Artists of the Year award — midshow.

“You guys are the reason we get to do what we get to do,” said the singer in a remotely broadcast segment of the awards show. The singer then performed two tracks remotely, “Two Black Cadillacs” and “Blown Away,” for the CMT Artists of the Year audience in Nashville, Tenn.

Along with receiving the award, Underwood stunned the audience with her attire — donning a black long sleeved dress along with a gold sequined skirt.

The popular country star could not make the CMT event as she is currently on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which concludes later this month. Underwood is set to host the CMA Awards in November alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire following the conclusion of the tour.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer said on the organization's website. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Husband Mike Fisher recently took to Instagram to praise his wife’s tremendous work ethic.

"She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine) Then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc, then meets dozen of fans,then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat," Fisher, 39, shared.

“It really is amazing how she does it all. Hard work is more important [than] talent in everything and she has loads of both,” Fisher added.