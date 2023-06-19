Tom Cruise starstruck by Janet Jackson: 'She is a goddess'

Tom Cruise is not holding back when it comes to his adoration for Janet Jackson.

The "Top Gun" star attended the world premiere of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" in Rome on Sunday and shared that he spent his day off last month to see Michael Jackson's sister live.

"That was a moment, yeah, that was my night off. That was my last break," Cruise told Entertainment Tonight. "I just want to tell you to go see Janet."

Cruise emphasized that he was enthusiastic during Jackson's performance. "I'm right in there, yeah, come on! It's Janet, she's a legend," he told the outlet.

TOM CRUISE PARACHUTES OFF A MOUNTAIN WHILE FILMING 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8'

After the show in May, Jackson took to Instagram and shared a picture with Cruise, revealing her secret nickname for the actor.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together," she captioned the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM POST

Addressing the pet name, Cruise said, "Yeah she calls me T. Look, she can call me whatever she wants. She's Janet Jackson! She's a goddess. She is a goddess."

Speaking on the success of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, Cruise told the outlet that "it's unbelievable."

"I do pinch myself every day. I don't take anything for granted," he added.

"I remember being 18 years old, making ‘Taps’, and I remember being four years old and thinking I want to make movies, and I want to travel the world, and now here we are in Rome," he continued. "It's something that I am constantly [feeling like], 'This is so out of body' and ‘What is happening? This is wild’... I just feel very privileged."

In May, Cruise's co-star, Vanessa Kirby, shared details about how the star has "no fear" when filming his own stunts.

Kirby, who stars as White Widow in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," recalled witnessing Cruise parachute off a motorcycle while going off a cliff in Iceland.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He did it many times in one day," Kirby told Variety at the time. "He did it consecutively… and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it."

If Cruise ever gets nervous, he sure doesn't show it.

"He was just so calm," the actress recalled. "He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does… I love being a part of the franchise. I’m really excited to come back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The seventh installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise debuts in theaters July 14.