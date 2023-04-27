Pamela Anderson channels her 'Baywatch' days in sexy photo for new swimwear line

Pamela Anderson is finally in the swimsuit design game after putting red one-pieces on the map in the '90s.

Anderson has partnered with bathing suit brand Frankies Bikinis to design her first ever swimwear line, including a "Baywatch" inspired look.

The 55-year-old mom of two and the swimwear brand shared a sneak peek at the swimsuit on Instagram, with Anderson looking almost exactly like her lifeguard character, C.J. Parker from the hit '90s series.

"It’s about time - I have been so excited to share this with you - I’m horrible at keeping a secret," Anderson wrote in the caption.

"All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis," Anderson continued, calling the collaboration, "A dream come true."

The brand also posted a couple different photos of Anderson.

In one, the actress is wearing a bikini and lying in the sand and the caption reads, "bringing back classic cuts while making history with @pamelaanderson’s first ever bikini line."

In another, Anderson is wearing a yellow flower patterned swimsuit while the brand teased the collaboration, referring it to as "iconic."

Earlier this year, Anderson revealed that the iconic original swimsuit still fits.

"I had a couple back then. Now I only have one," she told ET Canada. "I put it on every once in a while. It still fits."

At the premiere for her Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," she channeled her most famous ensemble in a red spandex dress.

Despite the praise for her looks, Anderson has admitted she’s never felt that way about herself.

During an interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard, she explained, "I never felt like I was any kind of great beauty, ever, no. Just a little funny-looking."

"I can’t wait to see myself old. I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror," Anderson told Shepard on her plans to age naturally. "I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state."