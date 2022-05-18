Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans to ‘be in control’ of her image: ‘It was like a no-brainer’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carmen Electra is offering her fans a peek into her world.

The era-spanning vixen, 50, who recently joined the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, is opening up on her decision to dip into the content-creating space where anything goes.

"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" Electra explained to People magazine. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

Added the 1990s sex symbol: "it was like a no-brainer."

Electra’s online persona will allow the "Baywatch" alum to be "a little bit more intimate" with fans when it goes live on Wednesday, and she told the magazine that interested paying customers can also expect to see "more sexy, classy pictures and videos."

Other content includes beauty tutorials, lifestyle vacation content as well as swimwear and lingerie photos.

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside," the model and actress said.

"It does feel really good to stand up for yourself," she added of illicit use of her image and likeness without her consent. "I think what we're going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are... It's not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it."

Electra recently celebrated her half-century milestone with a trip to Palm Springs – and content from the shindig will be featured on her OnlyFans.

"It's kind of a yearly thing because then all of my friends can come and I get a house and we just have fun. And I like to treat my friends, that's just how I am," Electra said.

"I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming. I love it there, so I have a home away from home."