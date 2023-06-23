'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico, 55, sizzles in famous red bathing suit nearly 30 years later

"Baywatch" star Donna D'Errico is giving fans a blast from the past.

The 55-year-old actress and model shared a sexy new photo to her Instagram Friday as she flaunted her fit physique in the iconic red "Baywatch" bathing suit.

"Recreating Baywatch in Miami," D’Errico wrote in the caption.

‘BAYWATCH’ ALUM DONNA D’ERRICO ON BEING TOLD SHE'S 'TOO OLD' TO ROCK A BIKINI: ‘GOOD LORD JUST WEAR IT’

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO



The former Playboy model was spotted posing against a bright yellow jeep, while she dipped her toes in the sand. D’Errico completed her look with a bright red flotation device in one hand.

Her blonde beach waves flowed over her shoulders as the clear, blue ocean waters and palm trees were pictured in the background.

D’Errico starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch" from 1996 to 1998.

Fans appreciated D’Errico recreating the "Baywatch" look and expressed their excitement in the comments.

‘BAYWATCH’ ALUM DONNA D’ERRICO SAYS SHE STILL DOESN’T KNOW HOW TO SWIM: ‘I CAN’T EVEN TREAD WATER’

"And looking every bit as good, if not better, as you did back then!" one fan commented.

Another "Baywatch" viewer wrote, "I appreciate the work you put in to create these images to share with us. You make it look effortless."

Nearly 30 years later, fans cheered on the bikini babe and added, "You still got it!!!"

‘BAYWATCH’S' DONNA D'ERRICO POSES IN LINGERIE AFTER BEING TOLD SHE'S ‘TOO OLD,’ GETS CARMEN ELECTRA'S SUPPORT

D’Errico previously fired back at critics after a media outlet called her TikTok account "raunchy."

In a now-deleted post, she shared a video in which she was seen from the chin down dancing and turning from side to side in a red string bikini. "I’ve had this account for awhile and never posted anything. Here’s my first post. I hope you like it," she wrote in the caption.

PAMELA ANDERSON CHANNELS HER 'BAYWATCH' DAYS IN SEXY PHOTO FOR NEW SWIMWEAR LINE

After the post, which was shared in March, a U.K. outlet published an article about the clip with a headline that referenced her "raunchy TikTok account" and "saucy bikini videos." D'Errico slammed the headline on her Instagram Story.

"Um…it's literally one single video of me standing in a bikini," she wrote on a screenshot of the article. "Nice clickbait but I don't appreciate it since I'm not raunchy and don't post or do raunchy stuff."

This is not the first time that D'Errico has defended herself against online critics. Last summer, she responded to haters who left negative comments on a video that she shared for the Fourth of July. In the clip shared to Instagram, the model was seen wearing an American flag string bikini.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The actress further defied her critics by joining the subscription-based adult platform OnlyFans. Last August, she addressed the "hateful comments" that she had received after sharing her bikini photos and explained her decision to join OnlyFans in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"After the second photo went viral, I got a lot of backlash from that, too, but I also received a lot of support from people who not only enjoyed what I had to say but also just enjoyed seeing me in a bikini," D'Errico said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I guess I’m tired of the judging, the bullying and all the hate. It would be nice to post some things and not have that happen. And the truth is, regular social media just doesn’t do it for me. There’s just a lot of judging and hate that goes on there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.