Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Baywatch' star Carmen Electra celebrates 50th birthday in bright bikini

Carmen Electra turned 50 on Wednesday

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Baywatch" star Carmen Electra celebrated her 50th birthday on Instagram with a throwback bikini post.

Electra shared a video showing off her bikini body in a neon orange swimsuit the day before her birthday. She accessorized with a pink flower in her hair.

She captioned the photo, "It’s almost that time again."

The actress also shared a photo of herself posing in a one-piece during her birthday celebrations last year.

Carmen Electra shared a throwback bikini photo to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Carmen Electra shared a throwback bikini photo to celebrate her 50th birthday. (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

CARMEN ELECTRA SAYS JOINING THE ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ WOULD BE FUN

Electra first found fame as a musician and then posed for Playboy before landing a role on "Baywatch." She went on to star in parody films, including "Date Movie" and "Epic Movie."

The "Scary Movie" star isn't a stranger to rocking "shocking" outfits.

"I had a stylist that would dress me in these sexy cut-up dresses and they were very revealing, and they were very forward," Electra previously told People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carmen Electra turned 50 years old on Wednesday.

Carmen Electra turned 50 years old on Wednesday. (The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

"And at the time, it was shocking," the former Playboy cover girl continued. "People were kind of like, ‘Whoa, what is that? That’s too sexy. We need to tone that down.’ Now everyone’s wearing cutouts and being creative with that."

Electra told the outlet that while she ultimately became a trendsetter in the ‘90s, she was merely having fun on the red carpet.

"We were always experimenting, doubling [false] lashes, cutting," she explained. "I mean, this is the early ‘90s. Nobody was really wearing them. So it was kind of like my special thing. I continued to wear them through the ‘90s, whenever I could. That was the real me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carmen Electra poses outdoors on a red carpet in a long black sheath dress with cutaway sides at the MTV Video Music Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York City.

Carmen Electra poses outdoors on a red carpet in a long black sheath dress with cutaway sides at the MTV Video Music Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York City. (Victor Malafronte/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"I mean, honestly, when I went to the grocery store, I had lashes on," Electra told the outlet. "Going to Bed, Bath and Beyond in latex. Latex and lashes. That was the ‘90s for me."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending