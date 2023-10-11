'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren feels ‘very relaxed’ with 3rd marriage

"Rocky" star Dolph Lundgren is enjoying martial bliss with his wife, Emma Krokdal.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lundgren, 65, said, "This time around, I feel very relaxed with it."

He continued, "I'm very happy to have her around. She's a very smart, young, inspiring person… to have that around as you get older yourself is very positive."

In July, Krokdal, 27, and Lundgren jetted to Greece with his two daughters from his first marriage: Ida, 27, and Greta, 21.

At the time, Ida shared highlights on her Instagram Story of what looked like an intimate party celebrating her father and Krokdal’s nuptials.

In one photo, Lundgren and Krokdal both have on wedding rings. The happy couple, both wearing white, was all smiles as Lundgren held a cigar in his mouth and pointed to Krokdal, as she gazed at him lovingly.

The photo was accompanied by a white heart and wedding chapel emoji with their social media handles tagged.

Lundgren was married two times before he wed Krokdal. In 1991, he said "I do" to Perri Momm. The couple was married for one year.

After their divorce, Lundgren tied the knot in 1994 with the mother of his two daughters, interior designer Anette Qviberg. After 15 years of marriage, Lundgren and Qviberg divorced in 2011.

Lundgren has previously addressed his and Krokdal's age difference. He pointed out that the personal trainer, who is 38 years his junior, "is very mature for her age," during an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in May.

Lundgren added that she "was like an angel that was sent down to help me."

Although he noted that the age difference is "severe," he added that he has "been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is."

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway," he continued. "She was married here, and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," Lundgren remarked.

Aside from saying "I do" this summer, Lundgren's health is on the incline.

In May, the Swedish movie star shared that he was privately battling cancer for the last eight years, but now he has some positive news to share.

"Last time I checked, you know, everything was good," he told Fox News Digital. "There is no cancer, and they check the blood for cancer cells."

Lundgren continued, "I think I'll always have to be on some kind of treatment and be aware of this, but I live a normal life now. It's different than hearing you have three months left, which I of course have been in that room which was a life-changing experience really."

In his business life, Dolph shared with Fox News Digital his recent collaboration with Zaxby's to recreate an iconic "Rocky" scene. In the ad, Lundgren returns to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and says, "You're probably expecting someone else on these steps."

