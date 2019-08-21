Cardi B posts profanity-filled rant against the NYPD, alleges they shut down a community event

Rapper Cardi B went on a profanity-filled rant against the New York Police Department Tuesday, accusing police of shutting down a community event her friend is organizing.

The 26-year-old “Hustlers” actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she went off on the NYPD with some graphic language explaining that her friend, Star Brim, was organizing a back-to-school drive in Brooklyn. However, the “Money” rapper claims police called the local school principal and “scared” them into calling off the drive.

CARDI B THINKS JAY-Z CAN BRING COLIN KAEPERNICK BACK TO THE NFL

Representatives for the NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“I find that s--- so f---ed up by the NYPD … it’s like this is really for the kids; shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day,” a heated Cardi B rants in the video.

The angry star concluded her video with a profanity-laced rant against the department.

“I just find that s--- so f---ed up. And f--- you and motherf---ing suck a fart and suffocate on it. F--- you!” she said before giving the middle finger to the camera.

CARDI B GRILLS BERNIE SANDERS ABOUT MINIMUM WAGE IN NEW VIDEO

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Page Six notes, Cardi B has an open felony assault case in Queens dating back to an alleged attack on a bartender at a strip club. She previously rejected a plea deal and pleaded not guilty in the case. However, prosecutors claim she plotted the attack because she thought the victim was having an affair with her husband, Offset.