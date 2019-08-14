Cardi B grills Bernie Sanders about minimum wage in new video

Cardi B sat down with 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders for a discussion about wages in the U.S.

The Grammy-winning rapper interviewed Sanders with questions posed by her followers. She posted an excerpt from their chat to Instagram on Monday.

“So I know this is long over due [sic] but here it is! A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be? The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising MINIMUM WAGE,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, she got right to the point with the Vermont senator, asking: “What are we gonna do about wages in America?”

She continued: “Like, for example, me, as a New Yorker, not now, but you know, when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I got, I wasn’t able to make ends meet. Like, I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.”

Sanders acknowledged the disparity in income, noting that many are underpaid in America on their hourly wage.

“Right now, there are tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages,” he said. “Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?”

“My thing is that, you know, certain people like to brag that there is [sic] more jobs now in America, but it’s like… yeah there’s an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs? They practically pay nothing,” Cardi responded.

Sanders agreed, noting that people have to work multiple jobs in order to afford basic costs. He touted legislation he introduced that would raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour. He also highlighted the importance of unions for wage negotiations.

“What we also have to do is make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining and earn a decent living,” he said.

Cardi’s collaboration with Sanders comes weeks after she praised him on Twitter.

"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016. This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along [sic] time,” she wrote at the time. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."

Sanders returned the flattery during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” calling the hip-hop star “really smart” and “deeply concerned about what's happening in this country.”