Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges stemming from strip club brawl

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B was arraigned on Tuesday in a New York Supreme Court on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a strip club.

The rapper -- who was dressed in a dark blue pantsuit with her hair tinted blue -- pleaded not guilty in state court to attempted assault and various misdemeanor charges, including harassment, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

The judge presiding over the case gave the 26-year-old the choice of having the docket of charges read aloud in the courtroom -- which her attorney rejected, TMZ reported on Tuesday. The outlet said Cardi B subsequently addressed the judge and told him, "Not guilty, Sir. Your Honor."

Last week, prosecutors in Queens told Fox News the case would remain sealed until Cardi B's arraignment on Tuesday – at which point the specific details surrounding the charges would be made available.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, rejected a plea deal in April that would have had her plead to a Class A misdemeanor for allegedly attacking a pair of bartender sisters – a claim that her lawyer has said is false because she didn’t injure anyone.

Police have said a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

After Cardi B rejected the plea deal, prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury.

Two other defendants in the case who allegedly participated in the brawl also pleaded not guilty Tuesday to similar charges.

On Sunday, the Bronx-born performer took home top honors at the BET Awards – securing wins for Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for her debut album “Invasion of Privacy.” The mother of one was also nominated in five other categories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.