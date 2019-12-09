Cardi B, Offset had priests to help rebuild their marriage following cheating scandal

Cardi B and Offset are back together, but it took quite a bit of work and a lot of faith to get there.

The "Money" rapper opened up to Vogue for its January issue about how she got through a rough time in her marriage following husband Offset's infidelity.

"My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect,” the 27-year-old star, who graced the magazine's cover alongside the couple's 17-month-old daughter Kulture, explained.

“And that’s crazy to me," she admitted. "I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues."

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, noted that she's a big believer in forgiveness.

"I believe in forgiveness," she said. "I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world."

Continued Cardi: "He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a-- if you cheat on me.”

She also recounted the backlash she faced from fans following her decision to let Offset, 27, back into her life.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she recalled.

“But it’s real-life sh-t," Cardi stated. "If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down."

The "Hustlers" star added: "People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything. When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?"

The rapper-actress went on to compare her daughter's upbringing to her own: "My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house.

"I actually love it," Cardi said. "It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

In June 2018, Cardi confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017. However, six months later, she revealed on social media that the pair had split. The announcement came after rumors swirled that Offset had been unfaithful in their marriage, according to People magazine. The two reconciled earlier this year.