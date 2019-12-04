Cardi B defends husband Offset against allegations he hit on Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend

Rapper Offset and wife Cardi B are denying accusations that the Migos rapper hit on the girlfriend of incarcerated artist Tekashi 6ix9ine via Instagram.

Cardi, 27, responded to the drama herself, posting a screenshot of a notification indicating someone hacked into the “Clout” rapper’s account.

“Everybody know he’s done some dumb s--- ... but c’mon … n---as ain’t crazy,” she added.

PINK SAYS SHE WAS APPROACHED FOR SUPER BOWL 53 HALFTIME SHOW: 'I'D PROBABLY TAKE A KNEE AND GET CARRIED OUT'

Known as Jade, Tekashi’s girlfriend took to Instagram to accuse the married father of four of sliding in her DMs, going so far as to tag his wife within her caption.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her???????” asked Jade. “There [is] a lot of s--- I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that .”

CARDI B JOINS 'FAST AND FURIOUS 9' CAST IN MYSTERIOUS NEW ROLE

The video shows Jade opening her direct messages and finding one from what appears to be Offset’s official account. The message read “Miss u fr (for real)” and was sent at 1:36am.

She went on to quote a Cardi line from Pardison Fontane’s 2019 single “Backin’ It Up,” adding, “I’m the QUEEN of talking s--- now I’m backing it up .”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is set to be sentenced on gun and racketeering charges this month.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.