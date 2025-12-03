Candace Cameron Bure refuses to let cancel culture take her down despite industry backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to overcoming cancel culture in Hollywood, Candace Cameron Bure has always leaned on her faith.

During Tuesday's episode of the "Candace Cameron Bure" podcast, the "Full House" alum opened up about a trying time in her life in which her character was questioned and explained how her faith in God helped her persevere.

"In 2022 and 2023, it was a really hard year for me because of some things with work and movie networks and a lot of things. Bad things were said about me that just weren't true and headlines that were made up," she said.

"I felt like my character was just thrown in the gutter, you know? I felt like I had lived such a life of integrity and honesty, and so it really hurt.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER 'TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE' REMARKS AND SAYS SHE LOVES 'ALL PEOPLE'

"It wasn't just about what people were saying, but it resulted in contract losses and partnerships that dissolved and went away and friendships that just disappeared," she added. "It just felt like it wasn't going to end. I felt like I was on a witness stand for a year, and it felt awful."

That's when the Bible verses James 1:2-3 came into play for her.

"For the last probably two and a half years, I have read that verse. I have chewed on that verse. I have clung to that verse over and over," she said.

Bure also spoke about the Parable of the Talents in the book of Matthew, saying, "I think about that all the time, especially during that season when I needed the perseverance and the resilience. I thought, 'Well, what am I going to do? Am I going to cower? Am I going to let all of these people or cancel culture just take me down?

"Am I going to let all of these words really hurt me so much that I will no longer be effective for the kingdom of God? That's exactly what the enemy wants. … I'm not giving it to him because I hate him. I hate the enemy."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE FEELS PEOPLE ARE ‘LESS AFRAID OF BEING CANCELED’ IN HOLLYWOOD FOR THEIR FAITH

"What am I going to do? I'm going to pick myself up, and I'm going to trust you, Lord, that you've got my back, and I'm going to take one step at a time … however it looks and however long it takes. But I'm going to keep walking with you, hand in hand, God, because the enemy is not going to win, and he's not going to win over my life, and I'm set in that, I know that and I'm not going to let him take me down. I trust God too much."

In 2022, Bure, Great American Family's chief creative officer, faced backlash after saying the network would not feature same-sex couples in leading roles.

Bure sparked controversy after telling The Wall Street Journal that the network's programming "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

In the interview, the "Full House" alum, who was known as the "Queen of Christmas" during her time at the Hallmark Channel, had also expressed that she wanted to put Christ back in Christmas movies.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SPEAKS OUT ON JOJO SIWA DEEMING HER THE ‘RUDEST CELEBRITY SHE’S EVER MET': ‘NO DRAMA’

"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal," Bure said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE FOCUSING ON FAITH-BASED CHRISTMAS MOVIES WITH ‘PURPOSE’

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies . But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised," Bure added.

"We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian, which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do.

"If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After acknowledging and forgiving her critics, Bure said, "I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming . I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network.

"I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.

"I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell. The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God. He didn’t just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart.

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE PROVES HER ‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ CROWN STILL SHINES BRIGHT

"He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God’s love and God’s compassion is front and center."

Earlier this year, Bure opened up about her personal journey of growth and shared the unexpected ways God has shown up for her.

"I am always amazed because He always shows up, and it's sometimes in unexpected ways," Bure told Fox News Digital while promoting her devotional, "100 Days of Joy and Strength: A Daily Devotional Journey." "Sometimes it's the way I want Him to show up, and sometimes it's the way I was hoping He wouldn't show up, but He did.

"But what I've learned over the years in knowing Him and knowing His character is that He's always there, literally always there," she added. "So, sometimes, in the scariest moments, when I'm like, ‘God, I need you with me. I need to feel your presence. Bring me through this.’ And sometimes you want the win at the end. He brings you through, and you're like, ‘Yes, I did it.’

"And sometimes you lose, sometimes you fail, but it's in those moments that I've realized, 'God, you were with me. You actually helped push me through, even if it ended up being a failure, even if I don't feel very courageous, and I feel like it just wasn't what I wanted it to be. The fact that I actually did it, I pushed through the fear, I had the courage, or I had the stamina to walk another step, that's because of You.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashely Hume contributed to this post.