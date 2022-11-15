Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Candace Cameron Bure wants to put Christianity back in Christmas movies

Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April to join Great American Family

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 15 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Candace Cameron Bure is in the holiday spirit, and the actress wants to put Christianity back in the Christmas movies that she stars in.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," the "Fuller House" star told the Wall Street Journal of the new network she joined earlier this year.

Bure departed the Hallmark Channel in April. She had worked with the popular network for over a decade, previously starring in 10 holiday movies and 30 films overall for Hallmark's Crown Media.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," she told the outlet. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

‘CHRISTMAS AT THE GREENBRIER’ DEBUTS ON FOX NATION ON THANKSGIVING 

In a previous statement, Bure shared how her personal beliefs align with Great American Family.

Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel after spending a decade working with the network.

Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel after spending a decade working with the network. (Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," she stated.

Candace Cameron Bure said she wants to put Christianity back in Christmas movies.

Candace Cameron Bure said she wants to put Christianity back in Christmas movies. (Paul Archuleta)

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While Bure did not touch on her departure from the Hallmark Channel, she did say, "It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership."

Actress Candace Cameron Bure visits Hallmark's "Home &amp; Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 10, 2019 in Universal City, California.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure visits Hallmark's "Home &amp; Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 10, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of the Hallmark Channel, now leads Great American Family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending