Natasha Bure praises mom Candace Cameron for her faith, being 'bold' amid backlash

Natasha Bure is standing up for her mom, Candace Cameron Bure, after the "Fuller House" actress was criticized for her recent comments about wanting to put religion back into Christmas movies.

On Tuesday, Natasha shared her "favorite thing[s]" about her mom on her Instagram story, while sharing a pic of the actress and her husband, Val Bure.

"How much she loves Jesus and how firm in her faith she stands," Natasha wrote. "She is bold. She is kind. She is so creative and has one of the greatest hearts. I look up to her in many, many ways."

"I love you @candacebure," she ended the post.

Cameron Bure's comments about not featuring same-sex couples in her new holiday films have been met with criticism.

The "Full House" alum, who is now working at Great American Family as the network's chief creative officer, recently spoke about wanting to put religion back into Christmas movies. The actress' departure from Hallmark comes as the network attempts to add more diversity to its lineup.

When asked by the Wall Street Journal if her new channel will feature any LGBTQ storylines, Cameron Bure said no.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said.

Cameron Bure's statement was called out by Hilarie Burton and Jojo Siwa. Burton slammed Cameron Bure as "disgusting" on her Twitter, while Siwa shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," she wrote.

Cameron Bure exited the Hallmark Channel in April. She had worked with the network for over a decade, previously starring in 10 holiday movies and 30 films overall for Hallmark's Crown Media.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," she told the WSJ. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

In a previous statement, Cameron Bure shared how her personal beliefs align with Great American Family.

"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," she stated.

