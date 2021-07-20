Expand / Collapse search
Candance Cameron Bure calls out her kids for having her blocked on social media

Bure shares three children with her husband Valeri

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Candace Cameron Bure called out her children for having her blocked from viewing her Instagram Stories.

Bure shared a video of herself explaining that her kids have her blocked, but said she can still see their Stories off of her work Instagram.

"I don't know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram," Bure said in the video.

"Thanks for blocking Mom."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE HAS A FAITH-BASED DATING REQUIREMENT FOR HER ADULT CHILDREN

Candace Cameron Bure called out her kids for having her blocked from viewing their Instagram Stories. The ‘Fuller House’ star revealed she could still see what they post from her work account.

Candace Cameron Bure called out her kids for having her blocked from viewing their Instagram Stories. The ‘Fuller House’ star revealed she could still see what they post from her work account. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Bure and her husband Valeri Bure share three children together; Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

"I'm not a regular mom," Bure captioned the post. "I'm not a cool mom either."

Bure previously revealed she has a faith-based dating requirement for her kids' significant others.

"When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus," Bure told Us magazine. 

"That’s all I really want," she went on. "Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much."

