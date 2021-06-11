‘Fuller House’ star Candace Cameron Bure reflects on her anniversary with Valeri Bure: ‘Wedding of my dreams’

Candace Cameron Bure said she had "the wedding of my dreams."

The "Fuller House" star married former ice hockey pro Valeri Bure in June 1996. They share three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 21 and Maksim, 19.

"I was not a bridezilla," the actress told Us Weekly on Friday. "I was also 20 years old, and I feel like 25 years ago, it was different. I had the wedding of my dreams, but it was just like… lots of compromise along the way. I didn’t even know what I wanted really. So it kind of made it easy when people would make suggestions."

But celebrating their anniversary isn’t easy, even decades later.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE DEFENDS RESPONSE OVER FAMILY PHOTO AGAINST ONLINE CRITICS

"We are exchanging gifts, although I’m terrible at anniversary gifts," said the 45-year-old on their plans for this year. "I’m the worst. Val always comes up with something that’s wonderful and theme-related, meaning it’s 25 years… It’s silver. So he will for sure get something that has silver."

However, the Hallmark star does have something special in mind.

"I have something that is really small and not expensive, but I had something custom made," she told the outlet. "So that felt a little extra on my part, but it’s not extravagant."

Cameron Bure didn’t reveal the mystery gift, but she did mention that the pair will embark on a romantic trip.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS SHE, HUSBAND VALERI BURE ADDRESSED ISSUES THAT 'WERE EATING AWAY AT BOTH OF US’

"We are going to go away to Northern California for a few days to just spend a couple of days together," said Cameron Bure. "We have some dinners at [our] favorite restaurants, and we’re just going to enjoy the coast and the beach and one another."

Back in July 2020, Cameron Bure told Fox News that she’s proud of her Christian beliefs.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," the actress explained. "It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

"The Bible to me is truth," Cameron Bure continued. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it’s not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How it helps me? It’s hard to say because it’s just a part of my being."