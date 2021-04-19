Candace Cameron Bure says she, husband Valeri Bure addressed issues that 'were eating away at both of us’

Candace Cameron Bure revealed that her time during quarantine was the perfect opportunity to work out some of her relationship issues with her husband Valeri Bure.

The actress, 45, and the former hockey pro, 46, tied the knot in 1996. They share three children.

"When you’re all in a house together for [over a year], you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that stuff," the former "Fuller House" star told Us Weekly on Monday.

"We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us," she added.

According to the former child star, spending extra time together during the coronavirus pandemic has allowed important conversations that needed to happen to finally take place as a family.

"There’s hurt feelings for a minute," she explained. "And then there’s pouting for a minute and there’s anger for a minute. And then you kind of go, well, ‘How are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good?’ So, that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of thrown in your face during quarantine."

The outlet noted that they were empty nesters prior to the pandemic. However, all three of their children returned home.

Cameron Bure previously told the outlet that quarantine has given the couple a new perspective on their marriage.

"I feel like we were always working hard to have our schedules meet, to spend more time together," she admitted. "It was such an effort… to the point where that was part of our issue. We were getting cranky with each other. [Now], it’s… like, ‘Why didn’t we figure this out a long time [ago]?’"