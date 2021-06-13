Candace Cameron Bure has a faith-based dating requirement for her adult children

Candace Cameron Bure has one request for her children’s potential romantic partners.

The "Fuller House" and Hallmark actress told Us Weekly that she has asked her three adult children to make sure their significant other loves Jesus.

"When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus," Bure said in a video interview with the celebrity news outlet.

"That’s all I really want," she went on. "Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much."

Cameron Bure is the mother to Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. Each of her kids are actively dating, according to Us Weekly.

The 45-year-old actress has been open about her strong Christian faith in recent years, including her brief stint as a co-host on ABC’s "The View" from 2015 and 2016.

Back in July 2020, Cameron Bure told Fox News that she is proud of her religion and beliefs.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," she said at the time. "It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

"The Bible to me is truth," Cameron Bure elaborated. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything."

Fast-forward to 2021, and Cameron Bure says she’s not against setting up her children with a good match who fits her request, Us Weekly reports.

In her own words: "If you know they’re from a good family and you know they might get along, we’ll do [that.] For sure."

Cameron Bure’s eldest son Lev was briefly engaged to pianist and vocal coach Taylor Hutchinson. He proposed to Hutchinson in November 2020, but Bure updated Us Weekly that the wedding was off by April. A reasoning for the split has not been revealed.

Cameron Bure, on the other hand, is married to retired NHL player Valeri Bure, 47. The pair have been married since 1996.