Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, launches Swimsuits for All collection

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Camille Kostek is making a major splash.

The former cover girl has launched her own 34-piece collection with size-inclusive brand Swimsuits for All. The 29-year-old is following in the footsteps of fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Ashley Graham who previously partnered with the company.

The collaboration, titled "The Camille Kostek Collection," debuts this summer and will be available in sizes S-XXL. It already has a famous fan in Lindsey Vonn who rocked one of the cheeky pieces named "Scuba Dream" over the weekend, Page Six reported. Kostek praised the retired Olympian, 36, on Instagram Stories.

"Linds has sent me her ski gear over the years and now I’m supplying her with beach gear," the celebrated model gushed.

In a statement sent to Fox News, Kostek said she hopes her stylish pieces will celebrate women’s bodies, as well as encourage "self-acceptance and the power of mental strength and movement."

"I started my career as a competitive dancer," the former New England Patriots cheerleader explained. "I learned early on how vital movement is for our bodies and the empowering effect that physical strength has on our minds."

Swimsuits for All also shared that 10% of proceeds, up to $25,000 from "The Camille Kostek Collection," will be donated to the Movement Foundation, "a non-profit organization that teaches women and girls that fitness and physical movement is essential to unlocking the values of self-confidence, resiliency, commitment, balance and community."

"When I learned about the Movement Foundation, I immediately felt connected to their message and was compelled to be a part of it," noted the longtime girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Back in July, Kostek told Fox News that she was raised to have self-confidence before pursuing a modeling career.

"I think I owe a lot of it to my mom," said Kostek at the time. "I mean, self-confidence comes from yourself, but my mom really raised me in a way that - I actually grew up in a house without a scale and that was long before I even considered trying out modeling… It really made me just love where I was at that moment in time, or that part of my life, no matter what age I was or how much I weighed. I really never knew what I weigh unless I went to my doctor’s checkup."

"It was just one of those things where my mom would always tell me, ‘It’s how you feel when you look in the mirror, how you feel when you put those clothes on. It’s not about numbers. It’s not about counting calories when you’re eating. It’s not about what your tag says. It’s about what you feel on the inside,’" she continued. "Ultimately, that’s what will radiate and shine through, whether you walk into a room or the streets. That’s what will stick with people - not the numbers.

"I think that played a huge role in me even before I got into this industry - the importance of self-love. But it’s really a mindset. That’s one of the greatest things SI has given me - a platform to really share that. [My life is] not all rainbows and butterflies, you know. I go through the struggles and through those dark times. I haven’t made it all the way there yet. I’m still on this journey to self-love. But when you embrace yourself for who you are, that light comes through."