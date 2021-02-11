Expand / Collapse search
Ashley Graham explains why she doesn’t want to be called a plus-size model: ‘I keep it real and raw’

In 2016, the body activist made history as the first-ever size-14 model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Ashley Graham doesn’t want to just be known as a plus-size model.

In 2016, the body activist made history as the first-ever size-14 model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. But the star said she has more to offer than just her size to the world.

Today, Graham would simply want to be seen as "a woman."

"I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body because I don’t know any man that has to do that," she told WSJ Magazine on Wednesday. "But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young."

ASHLEY GRAHAM UNVEILS 'MY NEW MOM BOD' IN SWIMSUITS FOR ALL SHOOT: ‘I WANT PEOPLE TO SEE WHO I AM’

Graham told the outlet that the lack of representation in the fashion industry has compeled her to "keep it real" on social media.

Model Ashley Graham said the lack of representation in the fashion industry compels her to 'keep it real' on social media.

Model Ashley Graham said the lack of representation in the fashion industry compels her to 'keep it real' on social media. (Reuters)

"This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos," Graham explained. "I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks… There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them."

The supermodel, who launched her career when she was just 17, described how she was told she needed to lose weight to make it.

"My self-esteem plummeted, and I had my agents telling me if you don’t lose weight, then you’re not going to work," Graham admitted. "The lowest part of realizing that I didn’t get a job because I was ‘too fat’ actually gave me the courage and the ambition to go and fill a void in an industry."

ASHLEY GRAHAM RECALLS ONE MODEL SAYING SHE WAS TOO 'LARGE' FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER

Graham is proud of her body and she hopes her image will inspire other women and girls to celebrate themselves – no matter their size.

"I am a full-fledged 16," Graham told the outlet. "I haven’t been a full-fledged 16 since I got married. I have like 25 pounds on me that I still have from before I was pregnant. I don’t know one person that actually lost weight in quarantine. So then to go and try to lose baby weight in quarantine is an epic fail."

Graham and her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin, tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed a son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, last year.

Back in 2017, Graham told People magazine that her appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was a major achievement not just for herself, but for women everywhere.

"Girls who are insecure about their bodies, girls who feel fat, girls who have cellulite, girls who have stretch marks on their body – those are all the things that I had as a kid," she told the outlet at the time. "I never had a woman like me growing up to look at."

"I had my mother and that’s one thing, but to have somebody who has cellulite, who has things that jiggle, who has back fat and talk about how you can be an overcomer and not let society take you for all of that," she shared. "That’ real."

