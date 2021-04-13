Camille Kostek stuns in cheeky bikini beach photo: 'Cue Justin Bieber’s' song 'Peaches'

Camille Kostek is sharing a few oceanside snapshots.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Sunday to post several photos of herself posing on the beach.

In the pics, Kostek is seen wearing a two-piece paired with denim jeans which aren't pulled up all the way.

"Cue Justin Bieber’s "Peaches," she captioned the flicks, which features Kostek subtly looking back towards the camera.

The sizzling photoshoot appears to be a part of Kostek's upcoming swim collection campaign, which is set to be released on May 3.

Earlier this month, Kostek shared a video montage that featured her rocking a similar outfit.

"ONE MONTH until the drop and then I can share this entire Camille Collection x @swimsuitsforall !!! Until then here’s a sneaky sneaky peek," she wrote alongside the post.

Kostek also recently appeared alongside her boyfriend, NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, on the "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" podcast, where fans got to see the longtime couple’s chemistry in action when they were answering personal questions and trivia.

When the gameshow got around to Kostek’s 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, the model and "Wipeout" personality said the achievement was a "euphoric moment."

"At that point in my life, it all hit me at once. I truly blacked out," Kostek told Kyle Brandt. "I was sober, but I blacked out. It was a high on life."

Meanwhile, Gronkowski, 31, expressed his support for Kostek’s magazine debut.

"It was incredible," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said. "I think I found out right after my birthday. So it was like a double birthday."

