Camille Kostek talks future with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have a power couple for a number of years and the model is ready to take the next step.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star told Extra she wants to grow further with the 2021 Super Bowl champion.

"I mean, Rob and I are going on seven years of being together… I wouldn’t still be with Rob if I didn’t see us continuing to grow in this relationship," Kostek said.

The couple recently welcomed a new member to the family, a French Bulldog puppy. "This is Ralphie G. This is Ralphie Gronkowski… thanks to Rob’s Super Bowl win. [Rob] said that we’d get this little Frenchie puppy if he won the Super Bowl. So he is a man of his word and now we have Ralphie G," she gushed.

The media personality also talked about the couple’s friendship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and how she looks up to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"There’s a reason I looked up to Gisele before I was in a relationship with Rob… being a model in the industry, I’ve admired her from afar," Kostek said.

She added, "Now that Tom and Rob created their relationship… I’ve had my times with her, but she’s still so busy. She’s a mom, she’s a supermodel, she’s Wonder Woman… We have that, like, telepathy, like we understand these [football] lives, we understand their moving careers, and we’re here to support them."

Back in April 2020, Kostek told Fox News she and her NFL star beau kept busy during the height of the pandemic lockdown by learning new viral dances from social media.

"We’re always living that ‘never not dancing’ life,'" said the new "Wipeout" host. "We just turn up the music wherever we are-- whether it’s the kitchen or backyard -- and just dance it out. The new joke is that he’ll come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I want to learn that neat dance move you did today.’ It’s our way of moving and working out. But it’s almost like a brain game because choreography and rhythm are challenging. But he loves it. And this is all just super fun for me."

She credited Gronk, 31, for helping her stay motivated and active each day.

"A lot of people have been telling us this is a tricky time for couples and I’m like, ‘What are we going to do spending all this time together?’" she joked. "We’ve really been yearning for this time together because we’re on opposite coasts a lot for work and constantly on the road. So we’ve actually been loving this time together at home."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.