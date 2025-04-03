Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer still takes baths with sisters

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis shed some light on her uniquely close bond with her mother and sisters, admitting that some might view a few of their rituals as unconventional.

During a Tuesday appearance on the "What in the Winkler?!" podcast, the 36-year-old actress told host Zoe Winkler that her daughter, Louetta, who turns 2 this month, still sleeps in her bed.

"I co-sleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away from her since she was born," Rumer said.

"I hope Lou will still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age," she added. "I still sleep in bed with my mom and I don't think it’s weird."

The "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" actress revealed that she and her sisters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, have also carried on one of their childhood practices after becoming adults.

"We all still take baths together, my sisters and I," Rumer said. "And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in."

"People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't," she quickly added.

Rumer further explained her point of view, saying, "I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom."

"Everyone would look at you like you were crazy," she continued. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.' They can't even feed themselves!"

"By the way, we as adults don't even know how to self-soothe," she added. "People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream."

Rumer shares Louetta with her former boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, and the two have continued to amicably co-parent their daughter since their split last August.

Moore and Bruce divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. Following his split from the actress, Bruce married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009 at their home in Turks and Caicos, and they tied the knot again six days later in Beverly Hills.

The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

Despite their divorce, Moore and Bruce remained close friends and co-parents. The blended family has celebrated holidays and vacationed together. Moore, Emma and their daughters with Bruce have also put on a united front regarding the actor's dementia battle.

In March 2022, the family announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. They later revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

During a February appearance on the British talk show "Loose Women," Rumer praised Moore and Bruce for setting a "beautiful" example as co-parents.

"I think the thing that I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other," she remarked on the talk show.

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what. And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set."

During an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" session shared to her Instagram stories last August, Rumer confirmed that she is open to having more children.

"Definitely because having siblings is one of the best parts of my entire life," she wrote. "Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn are my best friends and favorite people and I want that for Lou. So open to whatever that looks like in the future."