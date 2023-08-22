Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer admits baby's name was inspired by a typo: 'Divine intervention'

Rumer Willis, the oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, called the name she and her boyfriend chose for their baby "divine intervention" after revealing it came to them because of a typo.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo," the "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" actress told People magazine Tuesday. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta."

Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed Louetta Isley Thomas Willis in a home birth on April 18.

"I was like, 'Oh, I love that!'" she said of the unique moniker. "I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy," Willis said.

The first-time mom, 35, admitted that she "fell in love" with the name so much that she worried about whether it would fit her little girl.

"What was scary was, I love this name, but oh man, is it going to be her name? Is it the right name? What if she comes out and doesn't look like this?" Willis admitted of her pre-birth jitters.

She added, "I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn't work. But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl."

Another thing the "90210" actress liked about the name was its "versatility."

"If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants," Willis added.

Willis recently shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram, noting that her body "made a human from scratch."

She added, "This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."

Willis said while her "breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love."

On Father’s Day, Rumer shared a photo of her dad holding his first grandchild.

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," she wrote in the caption. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."

The 68-year-old was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family revealed in February.

Bruce and Demi have two other grown daughters, Tallulah and Scout, and he has two young girls with wife Emma Heming: Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.