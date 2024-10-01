Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah shares new photos with 'Die Hard' star: 'From the forever archives'

Tallulah Willis is savoring every moment she gets to spend with her dad.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and the "Die Hard" star spending time together while sharing with her fans how she has been coping with his dementia battle.

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives," she captioned the post.

The first photo on the carousel shows Bruce kissing the back of Tallulah's head as she holds his hands, which are delicately placed on her shoulders. The second photo shows the two of them smiling for a selfie while enjoying a bowl of soup at a restaurant, while the third photo shows Bruce smiling at his daughter while she flips through a binder full of his past magazine covers.

Fans were quick to share their support for Tallulah, 30, and took the opportunity to share what the actor meant to them.

"Nothing compares to the love of a Daddy and his daughter! You’ve got his beautiful smile!" one comment read.

Another added, "Children of people with memory loss, we become keepers of the stories. the love between you two radiates from every picture."

A third chimed in, adding, "The greatest gift in this world is to love and be loved. You are so very blessed. Sending you lots of good energy today."

"I love him too! So handsome! My favorite since watching Moonlighting with my mama when I was a youngen!" a fourth commenter wrote.

Tallulah is the youngest child Bruce, 69, shares with Moore, 61. She is joined by her older sisters, Rumer and Scout. Following Moore and Bruce's divorce, the "Moonlighting" star married Emma Heming in 2009. They share two daughters: Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

Bruce's family first announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023, nearly a year after he was initially diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022.

During an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" on her Instagram stories in August 2024, a fan asked Tallulah how her father was doing nearly two years after his diagnosis, also adding she was "sending love" to the whole family.

"He is great. I love him so much. Thank you," she replied.

