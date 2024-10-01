Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah shares new photos with 'Die Hard' star: 'From the forever archives'

The actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Rumer Willis gives update on dad Bruce Willis’ health Video

Rumer Willis gives update on dad Bruce Willis’ health

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis shares what her famous parents are like as grandparents, along with an update on her dad’s dementia battle

Tallulah Willis is savoring every moment she gets to spend with her dad.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and the "Die Hard" star spending time together while sharing with her fans how she has been coping with his dementia battle.

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives," she captioned the post.

The first photo on the carousel shows Bruce kissing the back of Tallulah's head as she holds his hands, which are delicately placed on her shoulders. The second photo shows the two of them smiling for a selfie while enjoying a bowl of soup at a restaurant, while the third photo shows Bruce smiling at his daughter while she flips through a binder full of his past magazine covers.

A split of two photos of Bruce and Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis shared photos of her and her father on Instagram. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Instagram: Tallulah Willis)

DEMI MOORE DEFENDS YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TALLULAH WILLIS AMID BODY-SHAMING

Fans were quick to share their support for Tallulah, 30, and took the opportunity to share what the actor meant to them.

"Nothing compares to the love of a Daddy and his daughter! You’ve got his beautiful smile!" one comment read.

Another added, "Children of people with memory loss, we become keepers of the stories. the love between you two radiates from every picture."

 A third chimed in, adding, "The greatest gift in this world is to love and be loved. You are so very blessed. Sending you lots of good energy today."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"I love him too! So handsome! My favorite since watching Moonlighting with my mama when I was a youngen!" a fourth commenter wrote.

Bruce Willis family

Bruce Willis shares three daughters with Demi Moore and two daughters with his second wife, Emma Heming. (Getty Images)

Tallulah is the youngest child Bruce, 69, shares with Moore, 61. She is joined by her older sisters, Rumer and Scout. Following Moore and Bruce's divorce, the "Moonlighting" star married Emma Heming in 2009. They share two daughters: Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

Bruce's family first announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023, nearly a year after he was initially diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. 

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives."

— Tallulah Willis

During an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" on her Instagram stories in August 2024, a fan asked Tallulah how her father was doing nearly two years after his diagnosis, also adding she was "sending love" to the whole family.

"He is great. I love him so much. Thank you," she replied.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tallulah Willis rocks black dress at event.

Tallulah Willis shared an update on her dad's condition on Instagram Stories last month. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending