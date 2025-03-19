Bruce Willis dances with Demi Moore in throwback footage as family celebrates his 70th birthday

Bruce Willis is celebrating his 70th birthday.

On Wednesday, the legendary actor's daughters paid tribute to their father on the "Die Hard" star's big milestone birthday.

"To the King… I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa," Bruce's eldest daughter, Rumer, wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback video of the actor and ex-wife Demi Moore dancing together.

BRUCE WILLIS' DAUGHTER GIVES GLIMPSE INTO ACTOR’S BIRTHDAY PLANS WITH ‘IRONCLAD’ FAMILY AS HE BATTLES DEMENTIA

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Tallulah Willis, Bruce and Moore's youngest daughter, wrote, "Happy 70th to my favorite friend! You are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

In a follow-up post, Tallulah praised her "hero" and shared how proud she is to be a Willis.

"He’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter – and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history because of his innate spirit and soul," Tallulah wrote. "But really – this is my Dad. throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE."

BRUCE WILLIS, DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTER SAYS FAMILY ‘RALLY AROUND EACH OTHER’ AS DAD BATTLES DEMENTIA

"He’s a person, a man, a son, a kid from Jersey who hit the mother f---ng jackpot of life by the stroke of luck he couldn’t even explain," she continued. "I love this Jersey boy, who combed my hair in baths, and always made sure I layed a towel down before eating on his bed, and is known far and wide as the Corn Cake King to our safe circle of intimates."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"For years I would get red in the face when people found out my ‘full’ name," she concluded. "But I'm pretty damn proud to be Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Scout Willis, the middle child of the eldest three Willis girls, dubbed her dad the "greatest of all time."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time," Scout wrote. "Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's wife and mother of his two youngest daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, shared a photo of the actor smiling on a four-wheeler, and in the caption, she asked her followers to send along birthday wishes for him.

"It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan," she wrote. "So flood him with all the love today – he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Last month, Scout opened up about the family's birthday celebration plans for Bruce, as he continues to battle dementia.

"You know, as we always celebrate," Scout, 33, told Fox News Digital at the Cure Addiction Now inaugural fundraising evening, hosted at The Beverly Hills Hotel, when asked about the family's plans for Bruce's birthday.

"We are a huge unit. We are very supportive of one another, and it’s sort of like ironclad… we are so loving with one another.… I think that is the foundation of everything we do."

That same month, Rumer gave a health update on her dad.

"He’s doing great. I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we’re all kind of most scared of dealing with is just the fires and wanting to make sure everything is OK," the 36-year-old said on the British talk show, "Loose Woman."

"Because my family, we’re all so close, I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this post.