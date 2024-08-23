Rumer Willis shares small update on dad Bruce as she announces she's 'single momming it'

Rumer Willis is sharing updates on her relationship life and her father Bruce Willis' health.

During an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" shared to her Instagram stories, Willis was asked how her father is doing after his dementia diagnosis. "How's your dad doing? Sending love to all you guys," Willis was asked.

"He is great. I love him so much. Thank you," Willis replied.

She was then asked if she and her boyfriend, Derek Richard, were still together and raising their 1-year-old daughter, Louetta.

"Are you and Derek still a couple?" one fan asked.

"Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting," she replied. "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

During her same Q&A segment on Instagram, Willis shared that she has no regrets doing a home birth and plans on doing that again. She is also open to having more children as a single mom.

"It's the best decision I ever made for me and Louie and I would absolutely do it again," Willis wrote.

She then addressed if she would be open to having more kids as a single mom.

"Definitely because having siblings is one of the best parts of my entire life," she wrote before acknowledging her sisters and half-sisters Bruce welcomed with wife Emma Heming Willis. "Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn are my best friends and favorite people and I want that for Lou. So open to whatever that looks like in the future."

In May, Rumer shared with Fox News Digital that being a mother is "rewarding."

"Honestly, everything’s rewarding. She’s my best friend. I’m away from her for an hour, and I miss her," Willis said at the time.

The actress did admit she was suffering from a lack of sleep, less from Louetta and more from her own experience shifting into mom mode.

"I feel like, as soon as you get pregnant, maybe in the second or third month, you start getting a bit of insomnia, and it’s your body preparing you to be more wakeful. And I don’t think I’ve ever gotten back to the deep sleep zone," she said. "She’ll be asleep through the whole night, and I’ll be like, ‘What’s happening? Is there danger?

"But I’m very lucky, I feel very blessed," she added. "I know not everyone has as positive and gentle mothering experience as I have had. Louetta is the most amazing kid. She’s so happy and wonderful and smiley and joyful all the time."

She also shared some of Louetta’s milestones.

"She’s got four teeth. She eats like a champ. This kid loves food, wants to try everything, is not picky. She’s almost walking, which is wild. She knows how to get off the bed herself, which is very impressive. She says ‘mama,’ and she just started smooching me the other day. And she goes like, ‘Mwah,’ and it’s like I’m melted. I’m on the floor in a puddle," Willis explained.