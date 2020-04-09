Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, comments on Demi Moore's family photo as she isolates with ex-husband

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Emma Heming Willis isn't bothered by her husband Bruce Willis spending time sheltering in place with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids.

Heming recently commented on a family photo that Moore posted to Instagram. In the pic, Willis and Moore are wearing matching green-striped pajamas along with two of their kids, plus others who are quarantining with them.

“Family bonding," Moore captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Heming commented: "At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚."

The comment left some fans confused and wondering why Heming isn't with them.

Willis, 65, shares three daughters with Moore, 57 -- Rumer, 31; Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. The "Die Hard" star also has two daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 -- with Heming, 41.

Tallulah revealed that her family was together in an earlier comment when she replied to a fan.

“hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)” Tallulah answered a fan.

While passing the time together, the 26-year-old decided to change up her look and posted a video of her dad helping her shave her head.

It appeared he took his new role as a hairstylist quite seriously, as he also provided his daughter Rumer tips when she grabbed hold of the razor.

"It doesn't have to be too short on top," Bruce instructs Rumer in a video posted by Tallulah's boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, which she wrote about in her recent memoir “Inside Out.” Since their divorce, the exes have remained friendly.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” the "Ghost" actress wrote in her book.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids -- that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she said. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore even attended Willis and Heming's wedding vow renewal ceremony in March.

