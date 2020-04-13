Demi Moore, Bruce Willis have a quarantine-edition 'family book club'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their children have found a unique way to entertain themselves during the coronavirus quarantine.

Moore revealed on Instagram on Monday that herself, Willis, their three daughters and a few more pals are all participating in a book club.

BRUCE WILLIS SHAVES DAUGHTER TALULLAH'S HEAD BEFORE SHE POSES TOPLESS FOR PHOTOSHOOT

The photo shared by the 57-year-old actress showed herself; Willis, 65; daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, sitting on the couch reading the same book.

The group also included Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, and Scout’s boyfriend, Jake Miller, as well as another friend sitting by Willis.

Aptly titled for an at-home read, the crew had their noses buried in “How to Rule the World from Your Couch" by Laura Day.

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE, EMMA, COMMENTS ON DEMI MOORE'S FAMILY PHOTO AS SHE ISOLATES WITH EX-HUSBAND

"Family book club… ⁣How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition," Moore wrote in the caption.

According to Day's website, the book "teaches you or your company how to create success in any area by using your brain in unique and compel-ling [sic] ways so that your innate intuition can propel you ahead to successful solutions."

Moore and Willis were married for several years beginning in the late 1980s until 2000. The pair is self-isolating with one another and their daughters amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Their temporary family reunion was revealed by Talullah, who shared a photo of herself, her beau and her parents -- all wearing matching pajamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Chaotic neutral," wrote Talullah in the caption, as she and Buss struck a wacky pose in the picture's background while Willis and Moore

Since their divorce, Moore has remained friendly with the “Die Hard” actor, who remarried Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5.