Bruce Willis quarantining with ex Demi Moore, reason why his wife Emma Heming isn’t with them revealed: report

The modern family has become a normal occurrence and we’re seeing the effects of how blended families are pushing through during the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, the Bruce Willis and Demi Moore clan, where the ex-husband and wife pair are holed up, while Willis’ current wife, supermodel Emma Heming Willis, holds court at their home along with their two daughters – Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5, according to People magazine.

An insider told the outlet on Wednesday that Heming has "no issues" with Willis self-isolating with his ex-wife Moore, 57, and their adult daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

“Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family,” a family source told the magazine. “There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids.”

Despite the separation from Emma, the family insider maintained “everything is great” between the pair.

Additionally, a source connected to Moore revealed that it isn’t uncommon for the ex-pair, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” the source said.

In March 2019, Moore attended Heming and Willis’ vow renewal ceremony and the favor was reciprocated when the couple showed up in a big way for Moore at the launch of her memoir, “Inside Out,” in September.

Last week, Willis’ youngest daughter with Moore, Tallulah, shared a video to her Instagram account of her father shaving her head and also posted a family image of the family donning matching pajamas – including the family dogs.

The group also included Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, and Scout’s boyfriend, Jake Miller, as well as another friend sitting by Willis.

Meanwhile, Moore shared a similar image to her profile and captioned the picture, “family bonding,” eliciting a response from Heming, who wrote, “At its finest, love and miss you guys.”

Moore returned the adoration: “We are missing you guys and love you so much.”