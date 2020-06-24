Brooks Laich celebrates his birthday with his ex Julianne Hough’s brother Derek Hough

Brooks Laich is still very much a part of the Hough family despite his split from his estranged wife Julianne Hough.

The former NHL player worked out with Hough’s brother, Derek, on June 23 to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Derek’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and a few of their close friends got together for the intense circuit comprised of biking, weight training, rowing and more.

The “Dancing With The Stars” professional shared several videos and photos of the workout. In a selfie with Laich, he wrote, “Brooks Birthday Blast Workout.”

His girlfriend Erbert made lemon meringue pie and cinnamon rolls as post-workout treats for Laich.

“Dear God that looks good. Happy birthday to me,” the Canadian athlete said when he saw all of the food.

Laich and Derek, 35, have been spending a lot of time together despite his split from Hough last month.

Their latest hangout comes just a few days after the former NHL player was spotted without his wedding ring while house hunting.

Laich and Hough announced their split in a joint statement to People magazine in May. The couple got married in 2017.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."