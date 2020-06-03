Julianne Hough is a 'deeply different person' now than when she married ex Brooks Laich in 2017: report

Julianne Hough is said to be “deeply different” than the woman she was when she married her now-estranged husband, former professional hockey player Brooks Laich, in 2017.

The actress and professional dancer married Laich nearly three years ago and after the pair separated on May 29, more information is surfacing about what might have prompted their split.

"She is a deeply different person than she was when they got married, and she is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back," a source close to Hough told People magazine on Wednesday. "He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge, 31, opened up to Women’s Health last year, telling the publication that she had personally gone through a “massive transformation” and told Laich that she was “not straight.”

Meanwhile, an insider close to Laich told People that the hockey hunk actually wanted to work things out with Hough but wasn’t sure which changes he needed to make.

"Brooks was determined to make it work, but he was constantly questioning what changes he needed to make for Julianne to be happy," the source told the outlet. "He was fighting with this for months and it was very hard for him to let go of his marriage."

Fans suspected something was amiss with the couple when it was revealed that they were quarantined from the coronavirus in completely separate states, with Laich hanging out on his farm in Idaho while Hough holed up in Los Angeles. It was during the forced separation that the pair reportedly decided to dissolve their union.

"It really took the lockdown and them being separated for two months for him to realize that it is time to let go," the Laich source said. "He has been happy living by himself in nature."

Now, with the proverbial bear off their backs, the exes are said to be in a much better place with their friendship and are looking forward to cultivating that aspect of their story.

"It took them a while to get here, but now they both understand that they shouldn't spend the rest of their lives together -- not as spouses," the Hough insider said. "They are hoping to move forward as deeply loving friends forever who will always be supportive and encouraging of one another."

Last Friday, the couple announced that they were going their separate ways in a statement to People magazine.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."