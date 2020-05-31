Julianne Hough gets support from 'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba after Brooks Laich split

Julianne Hough has a friend in Carrie Ann Inaba.

Hough, recently announced that she and her husband, Brooks Laich, were separating after nearly three years of marriage.

Hough and Inaba, 52, worked together on "Dancing with the Stars," when Hough was a pro dancer and Inaba served as a judge before Hough eventually took up judging responsibilities for a few seasons as well.

JULIANNE HOUGH REACTS TO HUSBAND BROOKS LAICH'S 'THIRST TRAP' PHOTOS

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Inaba offered some kind words for Hough, noting that "relationships go up and down."

"You have to follow your heart because life is once, that we remember, and it's so hard to be married in the spotlight and then break up," she said. "I wasn't even married and it was so hard to break up with my exes, so I get that."

JULIANNE HOUGH DISCUSSES 'CHANGE,' 'HEALING' DURING ONLINE CLASS AFTER BROOKS LAICH SPLIT

Inaba concluded: "All I want to say to Julianne is that I love you and I support you. Anything you need, I'm right here. I'm your sister, always. Judges sisters!"

Hough and Laich announced their separation in People magazine.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two married in 2017 but rumors of relationship troubles intensified after the pair revealed they weren't quarantining together during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.