Julianne Hough discusses 'change,' 'healing' during online class after Brooks Laich split

Julianne Hough is taking her new life change in stride.

After announcing on Friday that she and her husband Brooks Laich have chosen to separate, Hough, 31, has returned to teaching her online fitness Kinrgy classes.

The actress kicked off the exercise session with a discussion of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, as well as the protests that have ensued since, according to Us Weekly.

“We all deserve to be treated equally," she said. "We’re going to sit down and have a conversation about how not only to be not racist, but be against racism. As a white woman of much privilege I’m excited to talk about that.”

Hough continued urging fans to make positive changes in their lives.

"We don’t have to think about what we haven’t done in the past, but today we start. Step into the person you already know you are. When we rise together that’s how change happens," she said. "All this healing the last few months can help us move onto others and healing for others. Some of the words I chose today were honor, joy, celebration, peace and harmony. We’re all in this together.”

According to the outlet, Hough later spoke about embracing change, comparing it to a wave of water.

“Remember everything in life is a wave, it’s fluid and it can change like that,” said the dancer. “If we don’t like our history, we can start rewriting it right now — today is a new day!”

Hough and Laich announced their separation in People magazine.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The two married in 2017 but rumors of relationship troubles intensified after the pair revealed they weren't quarantining together during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.