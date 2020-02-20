Derek Hough says Jennifer Lopez 'inspired' him to do Las Vegas dance residency

Derek Hough is gearing up for his debut residency in Las Vegas.

The Emmy-winning dancer-choreographer, 34, is hard at work prepping for "No Limit," which will be a "fusion of dance and music" -- and none other than Hough's "World of Dance" producer and co-judge Jennifer Lopez inspired his new project.

"[Jennifer Lopez] kind of inspired me," he told Fox News while promoting his partnership with U.S. Cellular and The Future of Good program. "Seeing her do her Vegas residency and how much she enjoyed it inspired me."

He continued: "Las Vegas has always been something on my list and [the] timing just worked out, and it's going to such a great show. I can't wait. I'm in an iconic room. My goal is to really move people through the dancing and music."

The venue -- Flamingo Las Vegas -- was also the home of Donny and Marie Osmond's long-running Vegas residency. Hough hopes to tap into their "positive energy" and success.

"I'd love to continue that momentum," he said. "I feel really confident and excited about the show. I'm putting in all different styles of dance, high energy, world-class musicians."

On if there could there be a few surprise guests, including Hough's former dancing partner and sister Julianne Hough? Possibly.

"I think being competitive -- it's good, it's healthy," he of their bond as siblings. "I think it's about seeing the potential in yourself. I think for me I've been really fortunate to be [in] the same business, the same industry, and compete with and against my sister. There's always support and encouragement. I think you can have both."

Before taking the stage in June, Hough is currently embarking on humanitarian projects. His work with The Future of Good "celebrates and invests in young people who are tackling an unfairness in their community through acts of good."

This year, the program is recognizing six extraordinary young humanitarians and rewarding them with $10,000 each to further their cause.

Hough's commitment to community service began as a young child, he said.

"For me, it started by being around my dad," he explained. "He's always been about giving back to the community and doing service projects. I would always tag along with him. When you're outside yourself or giving to others, it just makes you feel like the best part of who you can be"

Working with the organization and seeing the kids involved is a "really wonderful thing," he said. "Especially in this time when we feel like there's so much bad going on. It's so important to focus on what's good and what these young people are doing for their communities."