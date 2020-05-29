Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announce separation after nearly 3 years of marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are ending their marriage.

The couple announced the news on Friday in a statement to People magazine.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

JULIANNE HOUGH TALKS QUARANTINING WITHOUT HUSBAND: 'I DON'T FEEL LONELY, BUT I FEEL ALONE'

Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, married in 2017 but rumors of relationship troubles intensified after the pair revealed they weren't quarantining together during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former "America's Got Talent" judge is living in her Los Angeles home while Laich is at his place in Idaho. The former hockey pro has been sharing pics of himself and his husky in the woodsy landscape.

Last month, Hough spoke to Oprah Magazine about quarantining alone after she had recently wrapped up touring with Oprah Winfrey.

"Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business ... it's a lot," Hough admitted. "So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work ... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time."

JULIANNE HOUGH FROZE HER EGGS AS A 'PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE,' NOT TO GET PREGNANT

Meanwhile, Laich said that he's doing tons of chores on his podcast, "How Men Think."

"I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho. I spend all day outside. I’m outside from, like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock," he said. "I have 10 and a half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.”

News of the couple's troubles broke earlier this year, with a source claiming to People that Hough's independence was "tough" on Laich.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it," the insider told the outlet at the time. "They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted."