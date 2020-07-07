Brooke Shields says maintaining her toned figure is a ‘daily struggle’ amid coronavirus

Brooke Shields opened up about her “daily struggle” to keep up with her fitness routine amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The supermodel is known for her toned figure, although she said she has to work hard to maintain it.

"I was never skinny. I was never considered the skinny one … I've got man hands, and man hands are great. I have a very strong bone structure and I’m a strong person,” Shields, 55, said in a video interview for “The MOMS.”

The “Blue Lagoon” actress lamented that she was never “waif” thin like other models in the '80s and '90s.

"Strength became my go-to,” she said.

Shields continued: “I have to work really hard to be fit … I'm not a naturally ectomorphic person. I have to really work my a-- off but I'm stronger and healthier and now I don't feel like I have to hide as much.” Ectomorphic body type is described as “most resistant to weight gain because of a fast metabolism” by Runner’s World.

The supermodel has been sharing some of her fitness routines on social media in order to keep herself accountable and get an ego boost.

"Summer's coming up. I kind of want to be able to wear a bathing suit ... So the ego piece is real and sometimes it's enough," Shields explained. "The wanting to eat and wanting to drink is very real as well. So I try to negotiate because I don't want to stop any of the things that I really like to do."

Despite her desire to maintain her health and wellness regimen, Shields said she’s learned to be patient with herself given the circumstances of quarantine.

“Give yourself permission to feel...and hopefully we can get through [this] and come out better human beings,” she said.

Shields also opened up about how she tries to sensitize her language surrounding health and fitness when it comes to her daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13.

“I have two very very different daughters [with] very different body types, and you have to be really careful how you talk to them,” she said. “Everything is taken differently and it's taken to heart.”