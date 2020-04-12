Brooke Shields reveals how she's spending her time during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Brooke Shields has been a busy bee during the coronavirus quarantine.

The actress recently opened up to Us Weekly about her new normal as she waits for the outbreak curve to flatten.

Shields, 54, revealed to the outlet that she's been organizing various areas of her home.

“[It’s] one of my favorite things to do,” she revealed.

The "Blue Lagoon" star also said that she's been exercising, even improvising at-home workouts, as well as focusing on puzzles.

“They calm me," she explained.

Shields also provided Us Weekly with images of a day-in-the-life of herself during the quarantine.

In the photos, she revealed that she'll occasionally partake in a bike ride before jumping on her organization routine and heading outside to do some composting.

“My first pile is almost ready to be returned to the soil,” the actress said. “It’s incredible how much I add weekly.”

Later in the day, Shields said she spends time cleaning, before wrapping up the day with a game of Bananagrams.

“I love games and hate losing,” she said.

Shields has also given fans a glimpse into her life via her Instagram, revealing that her family put together a Met Gala-themed dinner one night, and she even tried her hand at cooking.

“I’m not known for my cooking, I’m not known for my recipes. I don’t come from a family of chefs. I didn’t grow up with food on the stove and a house smelling like something delicious,” she said in an Instagram post. “But I’ve decided to try to make some of my own [tomato] sauce... I’m attempting a meal, already made some mistakes.”