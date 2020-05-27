Brooke Shields, 54, unveils her ageless figure in neon orange bikini

Brooke Shields is proud of her beach-ready bod.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday where she flaunted her ageless figure while wearing a neon orange bikini while soaking up the sun.

The actress opted for a triangle cut top with matching bottoms designed by Melissa Odabash Bali, as well as layers of jewelry and a hat. But despite the outing, Shields had fitness on her mind.

“TONIGHT at 6:30pm ET I’m going live with @catchngo on @selfmagazine,” the “Pretty Baby” star captioned the sizzling snap. “Tune in and join us for a full body workout at home!”

Shields, who famously modeled a pair of Calvin Klein jeans at age 15 for an ad that stirred up plenty of controversy in 1980, recently told Fox News she had no interest in squeezing into the designer denim again.

“I can get into them, but it looks painful,” she said. “I recently found them, [but] I think the last time I fit into them comfortably was probably while I was in ‘Wonderful Town’ on Broadway [back in 2004]. They are so high waisted.

“When I was that age, I was built like a little boy,” the star continued. “I don’t have any desire to fit back into them. I’ve had two children and I’ve grown into a more womanly shape that I feel comfortable in and that I’m proud of. I’m celebrating who I am now, not trying to get the body I had when I was 15. One of the messages I want to share with other women is to celebrate yourself. Own your curves and strengths rather than trying to look like somebody else or be skinny. I'd rather be strong and fit than anything else.”

The proud mom has recently taken to Instagram to share her at-home workout routines while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of encouraging her 1 million followers to get up and break a sweat to uplift their spirits. Shields said decades of dancing on Broadway have taken a toll on her physically, which has compelled her to find unique, safer ways to stay healthy while indoors. Shields aims to share a new workout routine every Wednesday on the social media platform.

“My approach to working out comes from more of a rehab approach because I had a partial knee replacement and I’m sort of preparing to have a full knee replacement on my other knee,” she explained. “It really stems from the maintenance aspect of continuing to activate my muscles. It really started off as me calling my trainer and saying, ‘Please, can you FaceTime with me and tell me what I can do?’ And it grew from there.”

“I never really used to work out,” Shields admitted. “I would just dance primarily -- that was my main thing. And then I realized after being stuck at home for such a long period of time, depression started to creep in. I also realized that when I got my heart rate up and the adrenaline was going, I started feeling better mentally. It just stopped me from getting depressed.”

Shields said she enjoys getting creative and finding new ways she can exercise while at home. And with a little motivation, anything is possible.

“I say I work out four times a week,” she said. “And I do one day of rest or one day of yoga or just one day of walking. I try to vary it. You can lift things that are heavy, a dishrag can give an unbelievable hamstring workout. Even vacuuming the house nonstop can break a sweat. I think it’s all about committing to doing something, whether it’s an online yoga class, a Zoom session with a trainer -- it becomes more of an opportunity than a chore.”