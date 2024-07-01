Brooke Burke urges women over 50 to add 1 thing to workout routine: ‘No one prepared us’

Brooke Burke is adapting.

"This stage of my life as a woman, Mother Nature is just dishing out challenge after challenge for us," the television personality told Fox News Digital in a conversation about fitness and wellness.

Burke, 53 in September, has incorporated compound exercises and heavy weights into her workout regimen, the latter of which women often stray away from.

"I want to speak to this quickly because most women are afraid of heavy weights. And there's this myth attached to it that we're going to get bulky. Not true. Like, we would have to consume so much protein and go so heavy and be so diligent about that program to really change the body," she said.

"What I found, I'm in my 50s, no one prepared us for menopause and said, ‘Learn how to weight train.’ The reason we need to weight train is for bone density. It's bone health, osteoporosis. It shifts your hormones. It kicks up your metabolism. It creates strength. It allows you to develop more coordination so we can do other things."

"It's the first time I'm really adding heavy weights. And heavy for me is like 10 pound arms, right? I've always added heavy weights to my booty burn programs to build curves in the glute muscles," said Burke, who hosts a LIVE! Zoom workout class every Friday on her website, BrookeBurke.com. "But it's making me stronger. I'm feeling my body changing, I'm able to maintain lean muscle. I'm also adding a lot of protein to my diet because my body needs it."

Depriving your body of what it needs – food – is something the former "Dancing with the Stars" host recommends you don't do.

"I feel like we are in a phase in our country of a quick fix. And that fad diet and shocking the system and so much discipline that we're not enjoying our life. I am eating more. I'm leaner, I'm stronger, and I'm more satisfied. And I have more energy. I'm eating nutrient-dense foods, I'm eating more protein. My smoothie – the other day on social media, somebody asked me how many calories were in my smoothie. I was like, ‘I do not count calories.’ I just don't. I won't. I have enough stuff to count in my life," she said. "There are so many calories in my smoothie, but here's the difference. It's nutrient dense. It's loaded with good fats. I'm fueling my brain. I'm feeding my body. I'm energizing my whole system. It's just a retraining of the brain. Eat, everybody. Don't starve."

Burke says that while she does intermittent fasts in the morning, she does it "with intention" and puts full cream in her coffee.

"I never would have done that. The younger me? No chance. I'm feeling my body with that. I'm satisfied and I'm eating really well. Flavorful meals, herbs, spices, oils, it's a different way of approaching wellness. Different than when I was in my 20s. It's better, and it's more fun, and it's more flavorful."