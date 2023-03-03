Brooke Burke battling three autoimmune diseases, says she's 'fragile' despite fit physique

Brooke Burke revealed there is much more to her than what fans see on the outside.

In a new Instagram post, the model and actress posted the same photo of herself side by side, but with vastly different labels.

Under "What you see," she labeled different parts of herself with "Happiness," "Confidence," "ABS," "Healthy" and "Celebrity."

On the other side, under a "What you don’t" banner, she labeled those same parts with "Poker face," "Fragile," "4 Babies," "3 Auto immune diseases" and "Real Woman."

"What you see, what you don’t," she wrote in the caption. "Get to know the woman behind the scenes. What do you see?"

In 2012, Burke revealed she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and promptly underwent a thyroidectomy for treatment. In 2016, she told FOX411’s Pop Tarts column she was cancer free, saying, "I am doing great. Six weeks out of my surgery right now and I feel fantastic. I'm just trying to survive flu season right now and take care of the rest of my family.

"I'm really good, back to work and feeling great."

The "Dancing with the Stars" host also suffers from Hashimoto’s disease, a form of hyperthyroidism.

According to the Mayo Clinic's explanation of the disease, "the immune system creates antibodies that attack thyroid cells as if they were bacteria, viruses or some other foreign body. The immune system wrongly enlists disease-fighting agents that damage cells and lead to cell death."

Burke also reportedly deals with inflammatory bowel disease.

The 51-year-old recently opened up about her fitness secrets to the Daily Mail, sharing that "biohacking," which incorporates lifestyle changes such as intermittent fasting and meditation, is key to her success.

"I am obsessed with biohacking and doing a deep dive into innovative longevity opportunities, and it feels amazing," she told the outlet.

"Free movement and positive mantras are pushing through new areas of fitness. I am teaching hot yoga body sculpting, which is an incredible opportunity to heat up the core, stretch, release toxins and explore restorative yoga poses."

According to Healthline, biohacking is described as "citizen or do-it-yourself biology."

"For many 'biohackers,' this consists of making small, incremental diet or lifestyle changes to make small improvements in your health and well-being," the website notes.

In December, Burke spoke with Fox News Digital about maintaining her physique and healthy lifestyle.

She developed the Brooke Burke Body app, which features "stackable" workout programs ranging from five to 30 minutes that can be done anywhere without equipment.

Her goal, she said, was to make exercise more accessible to busy moms struggling to carve out time for themselves.

Burke is a mother of four. She shares daughters Neriah, 22, and Sierra, 20, with Garth Fisher and daughters Shaya, 14, and Heaven, 16, with ex-husband David Charvet.

