Brooke Burke flaunts beach body during Malibu yoga session

Brooke Burke showed off her yoga moves this week during a beach visit.

The 53-year-old mom worked her warrior, tree and triangle poses on a Malibu beach Tuesday while looking fit in a black, white and gray patterned bikini top and loose-fitting cream-colored capri pants.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum also flaunted her toned legs while frolicking in the waves post-yoga session.

The beauty icon, who is known for staying in great shape, weighed in on the topic of Ozempic last month, saying that she supports the weight-loss medication, but warns against people who use it without being willing to put in the work to be healthy.

"When it comes to the world of Ozempic, which has changed the landscape of obesity, I’m not mad at it, I’ll be really honest," the fitness guru and TV personality, 53, told Page Six in an interview.

She added, "But I’m not mad at it if someone is disciplined enough to weight train, to do their blood work and to eat. What drives me crazy is people that want a quick fix, they want to starve their body, and they don’t understand the value of weight training."

"We’re seeing this depleted look because people are losing their appetite," she explained. "That’s the hormone, right? It helps you curb your appetite. They’re not eating. That’s terrible for your metabolism. That is terrible for everything."

Burke continued, "I know we wanna cheat the system as Americans, we do. We’re looking for that quick fix; it’s not necessarily sustainable."

Burke also shared her unique morning routine with Fox News Digital in May, which included a castor oil belly button detox, lymphatic massage, a superfood smoothie and occasionally a facial cold plunge.

"It actually works for bloating, detoxing. Skin quality is great. And I think it might be… maybe part of it's mental – you know, I'm always a skeptic and I keep it real – but it might also be the intention of kind of loving your belly a little bit and doing a belly massage and just taking care of yourself," Burke saidl of the castor oil belly button detox. "So yeah, weird, I know, I like weird things."

The Brooke Burke Fitness founder shares daughters Neriah, 24, and Sierra, 21, with her ex-husband, Garth Fisher, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2005. The entrepreneur is also mother to daughter Heaven, 17, and son Shaya, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband David Charvet .

Burke and the "Baywatch" star tied the knot in 2011, but they split in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

She is currently engaged to real estate developer Scott Rigsby.

Rigsby is father to daughter Lila, 16, and son Levi, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Heather LaCombe.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and Larry Fink contributed to this report.