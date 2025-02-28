Hollywood stars slim down as Ozempic, social media change beauty standards: expert

Many stars who stunned on the red carpet during the 2025 awards season displayed visibly slimmer figures – igniting conversation around a growing trend in Hollywood.

Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman and Mindy Kaling are among the stars who showed off their slender physiques at some of the biggest events leading up to the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

While some celebrities have credited popular weight-loss drugs for their physical transformations, Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer told Fox News Digital that a number of variables could be fueling the slender fad that has been sweeping the industry.

"There has been a noticeable trend of slimmer appearances on the red carpet. This could be attributed to a combination of factors, including the influence of social media, changing beauty standards, and the accessibility of weight-loss medications," Emer said.

"Additionally, a focus on health and fitness, along with advances in aesthetic procedures, may also contribute to these trends," he added.

Many celebrities have spoken out about the pressure that they experienced while trying to conform to the thin body trends that dominated the 1990s and early 2000s. Moore, who became the highest paid actress in history in the mid-90s, revealed in her 2019 memoir "Inside Out" that she battled an eating disorder at the height of her fame.

"I didn’t feel like I could stop exercising," Moore wrote. "It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform I’d be wearing in two months in [1992's] 'A Few Good Men.' Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up."

The slimmer trend continued into the next decade, which saw the rise of a new generation of stars, including Taylor Swift, Hilary Duff and Demi Lovato, who have also shared that they struggled with eating disorders.

However, the mid-2010s ushered in a more inclusive era of body positivity. Some of the movement's most vocal celebrity champions include Kaling, Lovato, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham and Lizzo.

In 2020, Kaling shared a body-positive message on Instagram, "IDK who needs to hear this but WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don't have to be a size 0."

Yet, Dr. David Amron, founder and medical director of The Roxbury Institute, expressed his concern that trends have shifted once again.

"The pendulum is swinging back toward an era of dangerous thinness, fueled by social media’s relentless spotlight on unrealistic beauty," he told Fox News Digital.

"After more than a decade of progress in body positivity, we’re witnessing the resurgence of an impossible standard – one that pressures people of all shapes and sizes to shrink themselves at any cost," Amron continued. "Even more troubling, many are turning to extreme, unproven methods without medical oversight, risking not just their health but their lives."

As the slimmed-down trend has made its return over the past couple of years, the use of Ozempic and other injectable GLP-1 drugs for weight loss has soared.

GLP-1 medications, which include Ozempic, WeGovy and Mounjaro, mainly help manage blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. While WeGovy is also approved by the FDA to treat obesity, other similar drugs are increasingly being prescribed off-label for weight loss.

In 2022, Kaling sparked rumors that she was using Ozempic after she reportedly lost 40 pounds. However, "The Office" alum explained that her trim physique is due to lifestyle changes, including adopting a regular fitness routine and using portion control.

However, many other stars, including Kathy Bates, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Rosie O'Donnell, Josh Gad and Tracy Morgan, have admitted to trying Ozempic or other weight-loss medications.

During an October interview with People magazine, Bates revealed that she used Ozempic but clarified that the weight-loss drug was only one factor in her overall body transformation.

The Academy Award winner, who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017, shed 100 pounds over seven years after changing her diet and committing to a regular fitness routine.

While speaking with People, Bates noted that she lost 80 pounds before using Ozempic, which then helped her shed another 20 pounds.

"There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates said. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough."

Some Ozempic users have claimed that the drug has resulted in facial changes that are making them appear older, a mostly anecdotal side effect that has become known as "Ozempic face."

To combat the possibility of "Ozempic face," Emer recommended that patients take microdoses of the drug along with hormonal regulation and supplements. Emer recently debuted his own supplement, VitaSculpt, which aids with body recovery, reduces pain and inflammation, and helps with weight maintenance.

Meanwhile, anti-aging expert Dr. Michael Aziz told Fox News Digital that Hollywood's slimmed-down trends come as the stigma around the popular weight-loss drugs has diminished.

"Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg and Elon Musk have all reportedly taken GLP-1 drugs," he said. "Secrecy, shame and stigma once surrounded GLP-1 medications, but that is starting to change as more people are getting on board."

Some celebrities, including Osbourne have spoken out about experiencing severe side effects while taking weight-loss drugs.

During a September 2023 appearance on Talk TV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Osboune described her experience taking Ozempic and cautioned others against using the drug.

"At first, you feel nauseous," she told Morgan. "You don't throw up physically, but you've got that feeling and I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it."

"That's why I keep saying, you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it's not right," the U.K. native added.

In November 2023, Osbourne told The Daily Mail that she had stopped taking Ozempic but was unable to gain weight.

"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more," she said.

However, many celebrities have praised the drugs, including Winfrey, who left her longtime position on the board of WeightWatchers in March 2024 after revealing that she used a weight-loss medication.

"I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower – it's about the brain," Winfrey told People magazine in 2023.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey said. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Emer told Fox News Digital that his patients have experienced significant health benefits from taking GLP-1s and he believes that their use will continue despite changing trends in Hollywood.

"It is likely that some celebrities are using these medications to achieve a specific look for public events like award shows or premieres. The pressure to maintain a certain appearance in the entertainment industry can lead individuals to seek out quick and effective solutions for weight management, especially before red carpet appearances," he said.

"However, my clients are using this to live longer, feel healthier, and look their best. They notice much better results in the gym, and with the right skincare and laser treatment plans, the medication helps them heal more quickly and look better due to the decreased rate of inflammation in the body."