Brooke Burke's simple tips for biohacking a healthier 2025 include ‘digestion walks’ and eating earlier

Brooke Burke is sharing the many ways biohacking has helped her everyday life.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 53-year-old fitness personality shared how people can make small changes in 2025 in order to live a healthier lifestyle, explaining biohacking is "a big part of my life right now."

According to Healthline, "Biohacking can be described as citizen or do-it-yourself biology," which "consists of making small, incremental diet or lifestyle changes" to change your life. The site explains the practice "promise[s] anything from quick weight loss to enhanced brain function."

For Burke, her biohacking routine includes, "Sauna red light therapy if you can. I even love the red light therapy masks that are so cool you feel like a superhero. I do that to my skin for collagen promotion and it's really soothing. It's amazing for fine lines and wrinkles," she said. "I hydrate the heck out of myself over the holidays. More water than alcohol. Flush out all the sodium."

She continued, "I do yoga to lower my stress levels for mobility. I'm all about digestion walks, amazing. Try to eat your last meal a little bit earlier. Try to get out and move, even in the cold weather. I work out to lower my stress levels and to balance the madness and the chaos of the seasons."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant went on to share many more "Hollywood tips and tricks" to feeling and looking healthier, including the use of vitamin C serums, eye masks and jade rollers, jokingly adding that "no one needs to know how tired you are."

When it comes to the "goofy little things" she does, she encourages women to put conditioners in their hair before going into a hot sauna or making sure you stay moisturized on the colder winter days. She also emphasized that a lot of things can be done through DIY remedies.

"[If] you're stressed out, go get a $5 bag of Epsom salt, like I am all about figuring out how to biohack my life in my environment and really find homemade remedies to do at home. Air purifiers, huge, amazing. Make sure you're drinking clean spring water if you don't have that good a filtration system, antioxidants, smoothies. I mean, you know, I'm a geek, too, superfoods."

Burke also gave those at home her trick when it comes to indulging over the holidays, explaining she'll intermittently fast, which "gives me more decadence during the holidays" without "feel[ing] life I sacrifice."

She stressed how important it is to have a community of people around you to not only support your healthier choices but also hold you accountable for your own goals. This is especially important when it comes to New Year's resolutions, Burke says.

"I just did some research and realized that January 10th is actually a day called Quitters Day, because 80% of our country has already failed at their New Year's resolutions, 80%. So you need a community, you need to hold yourself accountable," she explained. "Write it out. Write it on your mirror with a Sharpie if you need to. Commit to something, whether it's a digital app, free programs on YouTube…find something and hold yourself accountable. So personal promises, absolutely. But you've got to be able to keep them."

One of the tips Burke suggested was to financially commit to something "so that it doesn't feel good to fail because you're losing money."

While she acknowledges many people don't know where to start when it comes to their fitness goals, she encourages them to just take that leap and get going, because "the more we work out the more we want to work out," adding it gives up "natural doses of … feel-good hormones that make us want to do it."

"Americans put on an average of two to three pounds a year and they don't take it off. So that starts to accumulate. And the holidays are [a] time that a lot of people take a vacation from wellness. They take a vacation from their fitness goals. I don't like that," she said.

"And I don't believe in New Year's resolutions. But if you're going to make one, you got to really commit. Write it out, find a buddy, start a new program, set some realistic goals, start small. Just start, like just begin."