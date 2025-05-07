Brooke Burke swears by 'weird' morning routine powered by belly patches, longevity smoothies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Burke's "weird" morning routine is not for the weak, but she says it's worth it.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Burke broke down her detailed, three-hour health and beauty routine, which includes some unusual practices.

"This castor oil belly button detox that's popping right now on social media, I got suckered. I ordered a kit," Burke began.

"It's not about the castor oil. It's really about, I think, the process of connecting with the belly, heating up the core. You sleep with it, so you get this big bandage… I think personally, because it looks so weird, that's why everyone's interested."

Burke said that after removing the patch in the morning, she will typically perform a lymphatic drainage massage on herself and rubs in the remaining oil.

BROOKE BURKE BATTLING THREE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES, SAYS SHE'S 'FRAGILE' DESPITE FIT PHYSIQUE

"It actually works for bloating, detoxing. Skin quality is great. And I think it might be… maybe part of it's mental – you know, I'm always a skeptic and I keep it real – but it might also be the intention of kind of loving your belly a little bit and doing a belly massage and just taking care of yourself. So yeah, weird, I know, I like weird things," Burke laughed.

The fitness guru's longevity smoothie comes next.

"So a lot of people are asking, ‘What is longevity?’ So we're actually in a process right now of rebranding and possibly even retitling, because for the most part, longevity is a little bit more in relation to lifespan, and has some scientific components. But longevity is the superfood blend. Let's call it a superfood boost.

WATCH: Brooke Burke swears by her longevity smoothies

"It has everything in there for recovery, endurance and energy. So maca, matcha, flaxseed oils, probiotics for the tummy, sustainable energy, pea protein. So a little bit of protein, but it's not a protein powder. It's a superfood blend for anti-inflammatory," she explained.

Burke adds two scoops of the longevity powder to her smoothies every morning, but she also listens to her body to see what she needs every day.

"I think that a lot of women are struggling getting their protein… especially in your 40s, 50s, 60s – we have to improve our protein intake for lean muscle. To maintain the muscle that we have and certainly to build muscle, which gets harder and harder. So doing a smoothie for me, it's a two-minute meal," Burke said.

Some mornings, Burke will also do a cold plunge for her face. She fills up a bowl with ice water and dunks her face in it.

WATCH: Brooke Burke admits her detailed morning routine is 'weird'

"So you get like a big Tupperware or a big bowl. You have to fill it with ice. It's not just cold water. Is it fun? No. Will it get rid of puffiness? Will it tighten up the skin? Yes, cold water, the skin reacts. It'll wake up your face. It literally is a cold plunge for your face and all you do is you get your hair out of the way, you stick your face in it for as long as you can. And it's pretty amazing.

"It actually works. So all of those weird things that I posted in my morning routine are things that, yes, I really do them and yes, they really work," Burke said with a laugh.

Burke recently uploaded a video of her morning routine to Instagram, and it sparked a lot of mixed reviews.

"This is her routine everyday? I’m all for self-care and self-love but seems to be a little too much for this single mom," one user wrote.

Another added, "What about people that need to go to actual work and make the world go round."

WATCH: Brooke Burke addresses critics who believe her morning routine is too difficult

Some Instagram users praised Burke for sharing her intricate routine.

"Oh I love this," one user wrote. "Ok! Must do!" another added.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Burke explained that she wakes up very early in the morning to get some key time for herself. She also addressed those who are skeptical of her morning routine.

"I think it is difficult. I think change is difficult. I think it is time-consuming, but the reality is you're worth it. And if you can steal an hour extra in the day by getting up early, let's go. If you can carve out two hours where you can actually set yourself up for success during the day, you will be more productive. You will be connected. You will have a greater sense of clarity," she said.

She added, "I would say wake up an hour earlier. I would say yes, meditate in the morning. And that might mean that you're laying down for 10 minutes, just going through your day. You don't have to completely quiet the mind."

Burke shared a time-hack she has been incorporating which is "walk and talk."

"If you can steal an hour, move in the morning, take a walk. Maybe you have a bunch of calls. You know what I've been doing lately: a walk and talk. So this has been a game changer for me," she said.

Burke aims to hit 10,000 steps per day, in addition to her daily workout.

"That's not my workout. Those are free calories, free. So, put that into perspective," she said.

For those who don't have as much time in the morning, Burke suggests people prioritize time for themselves, getting a good night's rest, being outside and walking.