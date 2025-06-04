Brooke Burke says Ozempic causes 'terrible' metabolic issues, warns against trying to 'cheat the system'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to "quick" weight-loss strategies, Brooke Burke has never shied away from giving her "two cents."

"When it comes to the world of Ozempic, which has changed the landscape of obesity, I’m not mad at it, I’ll be really honest," the fitness guru and TV personality, 53, told Page Six in an interview.

"But I’m not mad at it if someone is disciplined enough to weight train, to do their blood work and to eat. What drives me crazy is people that want a quick fix, they want to starve their body, and they don’t understand the value of weight training."

BROOKE BURKE BATTLING THREE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES, SAYS SHE'S 'FRAGILE' DESPITE FIT PHYSIQUE

Burke, whose Stronger Together 90‑day guided challenge begins later this month, said denying your body food is "terrible" for your metabolism.

"We’re seeing this depleted look because people are losing their appetite," she explained. "That’s the hormone, right? It helps you curb your appetite. They’re not eating. That’s terrible for your metabolism. That is terrible for everything."

"I know we wanna cheat the system as Americans, we do," she said. "We’re looking for that quick fix; it’s not necessarily sustainable."

"Everything from hormones to Ozempic to fad diets to tips and tricks to what’s real, what’s BS. And I am really honest with my community," she continued.

"If any of us think that we’re going to go take a prescription, and it’s going to solve all of our problems, and we’re gonna be able to stay on that, we’re in big trouble," she added.

Last year, Burke spoke candidly about the dangers of drugs such as Ozempic.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think the lazy person that's turning to quick fixes for numbers on a scale, that doesn't have boundaries, that's not disciplined, that doesn't understand the value of muscle, of weight training and of boundaries within a nutritional plan, is going to crash and burn. I think it's super dangerous."

"Somebody who can't move the needle for whatever reasons it may be, diabetics, hormones, there's a long list of them, that can work with a doctor under their care, manipulate the system, bring down glycemic levels," said Burke. "I think it has some great benefits, but it requires a purposeful plan."

BROOKE BURKE WARNS OZEMPIC CAN BE 'DANGEROUS,' SHARES BENEFITS OF BIOHACKING: THERE'S NO 'QUICK FIX'

The Brooke Burke Fitness founder explained that she takes a holistic approach when helping her clients achieve their health goals.

"The type of work that I do with people isn't about that quick fix, that pill, that diet, that fad thing that's going to fade away," she said. "It's about longevity. It's about a sustainable lifestyle. It's about mobility, strength. For me, it's really this marriage of strength and weakness. Can I understand my own body?"

WATCH: BROOKE BURKE ADDRESSES CRITICS WHO BELIEVE HER MORNING ROUTINE IS TOO DIFFICULT

"I struggle with a lot of different autoimmune diseases, so I know how to manipulate my body," Burke added. "I know how to biohack my system. I know what my body needs. I know about anti-inflammatory foods. I know about energy. I know about cellular repair."

Burke previously revealed that she is battling three autoimmune diseases.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" host suffers from vitiligo and inflammatory bowel disease as well as Hashimoto’s disease, a chronic autoimmune disorder which can cause hyperthyroidism.

In 2012, Burke shared that she underwent a thyroidectomy after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She has remained cancer-free since the surgery.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Ashley Hume contributed to this post.