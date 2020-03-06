Brooke Burke and David Charvet finalize their divorce

Brooke Burke and David Charvet have officially finalized the details of their divorce and are now legally single.

The former couple announced that they were splitting up in 2018 and have been working out the details of ending their seven-year marriage ever since. Although it took a long time to finalize everything, things seem pretty amicable between them.

People reports that they’ve agreed to joint custody of son Shay Braven, 12, and daughter Heaven Rain, 13, with neither paying child nor spousal support.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” host will reportedly get a house in Malibu as well as their condo in Santa Monica. Charvet, meanwhile, will get a different Malibu property. The couple will share their extensive art collection and pay for their own attorney fees.

As for their business assets, the outlet reports that Burke will get ownership of two fitness companies while Charvet gets others such as Malibu Stone and Building Materials.

Burke, who is also a mom to Sierra Sky, 17, and Neriah, 20, with her ex-husband Garth Fisher, announced her divorce from Charvet in 2018 by way of a blog post.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family,” she wrote at the time. “Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Despite the divorce proceedings, Burke moved on with Scott Rigsby. Meanwhile, Charvet is now dating model Oksana Rykova.

Burke previously told Us Weekly that she's open to getting married again.

“I think the right person makes you want to get married again,” she told the outlet in December. “I would have said ‘hell no’ a year ago. ‘Hard no!’”