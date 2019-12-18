Brooke Burke open to getting married again: 'A year ago' it would have been a 'hard no'

Brooke Burke isn’t shooting down the possibility of getting married again.

Burke, who began dating her current boyfriend Scott Rigsby in August, spoke to Us Weekly and confessed that she “can’t say no” to getting married once more.

“I think the right person makes you want to get married again,” Burke told Us. “I would have said ‘hell no’ a year ago. ‘Hard no!’”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum was previously married to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005. The former couple shares two daughters — Neriah, 19, and Sierra, 17 — together.

Following her split from Fisher, she entered a relationship with actor and singer David Charvet in 2006. The two were married from 2011 until their split in early 2018. They share daughter Heaven Rain, 12, and son Shaya Braven, 11.

Burke is currently set to launch a podcast entitled “Intimate Knowledge” with “Real Housewives” star Meghan King Edmonds, who is going through a divorce from husband, Jim Edmonds. Burke revealed to Us that the two have bonded over their “big life transformations.”

“I think there’s something really beautiful and honest about this time in a woman’s life,” Burke explained while discussing the potential topics of the podcast. “I really believe in marriage, and I loved being married, but I find that more and more people are going through it, and there’s so much to learn from each other.”